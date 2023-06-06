Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 863,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

