Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 66.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

