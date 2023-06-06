Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 410,806 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 196,296 shares during the period.

FNDX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,955. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

