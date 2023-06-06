Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,058. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.