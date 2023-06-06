Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3,030.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,479 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Seagen worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $195.16. 49,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.