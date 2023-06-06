Seeyond Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Seeyond lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,451,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

AWK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.42. 48,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,702. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

