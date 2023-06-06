Seeyond Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,800. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

