Seeyond Has $1.41 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Seeyond raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,117 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. 64,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

