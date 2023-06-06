Seeyond Has $1.62 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 152,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

