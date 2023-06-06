Seeyond Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Seeyond grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 232.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.2 %

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TPL traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,341.91. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,504.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,893.78. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,275.86 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.