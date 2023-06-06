Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.29. 783,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,601. The stock has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.