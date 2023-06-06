Seeyond Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $244,586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after acquiring an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.