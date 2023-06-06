Seeyond Purchases New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Seeyond acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.34. 50,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

