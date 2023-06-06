Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. 32,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

