Seeyond Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

