Seeyond Sells 3,744 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALL stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

