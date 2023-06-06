Seeyond Sells 5,982 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 168,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $7,138,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.