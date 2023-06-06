SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Scotiabank

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

