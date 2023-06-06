Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $16,150.00 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider Robert Gardner Harrison sold 5,000 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sera Prognostics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SERA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 12,891.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.