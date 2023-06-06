Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $16,150.00 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider Robert Gardner Harrison sold 5,000 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SERA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 12,891.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

