Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 400000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
