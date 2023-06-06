Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.10) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.89) to GBX 1,760 ($21.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.40) to GBX 1,900 ($23.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.40).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of LON ABF traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,839.50 ($22.87). 208,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,933.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,843.39. The company has a market cap of £14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,934.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,076 ($25.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.