Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.84

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.84 and last traded at $128.57, with a volume of 18238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

