Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,371,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

SWKS traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $104.21. 346,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

