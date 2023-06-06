Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.52

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 703550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 963,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

