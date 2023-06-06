Sourceless Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $587.93 million and approximately $0.18 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,774.08 or 1.00031416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02556352 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

