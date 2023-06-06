SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after buying an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,955,000 after buying an additional 1,313,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,782,000 after buying an additional 1,330,247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,273,000 after buying an additional 2,983,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,509,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,509,000 after buying an additional 701,692 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. 1,450,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

