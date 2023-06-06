SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 67,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

