SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lifted by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rinkey Investments owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 825,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,814. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.