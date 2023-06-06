SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after buying an additional 822,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.