SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,599 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

