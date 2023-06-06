SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,489 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $75,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.19. The company had a trading volume of 327,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

