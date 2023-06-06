Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $12.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 287.4% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.