Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $14.50. Sprinklr shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 596,909 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $415,486.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.