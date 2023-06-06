Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 10,139 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. 1,581,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,621. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.