SSI Investment Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,106,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,994,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $696.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,001 shares of company stock valued at $26,664,600. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

