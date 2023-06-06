SSI Investment Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.80. The stock had a trading volume of 484,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

