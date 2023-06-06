SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Purchases 46 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £125.12 ($155.54).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jonathan Davies purchased 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £123.84 ($153.95).

On Thursday, April 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 50 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £126.50 ($157.26).

Shares of SSPG stock traded down GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 267.11 ($3.32). 1,657,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.98) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.14 ($3.76).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

