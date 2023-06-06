STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 87.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in STAG Industrial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 364,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

