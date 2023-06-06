Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stantec were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 146,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

