Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00. The company traded as high as C$83.68 and last traded at C$83.49, with a volume of 89347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.78.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.40.

Stantec Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.76.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

About Stantec

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

