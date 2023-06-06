Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.25. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 139,689 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 81.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

