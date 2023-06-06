Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Sells $17,280.00 in Stock

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Sudip Banerjee sold 6,000 shares of Startek stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 57,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,665. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Startek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Startek, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Startek by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 257,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

