State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 677.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 264,441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of State Street worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its position in shares of State Street by 2,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $11,250,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 521,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

