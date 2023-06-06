Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.17

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Steem has a total market cap of $76.13 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,652.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00340745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00542927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00425217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,764,679 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.