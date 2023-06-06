Steven Pantelick Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.