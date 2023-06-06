Steward Financial Group LLC Has $27.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 13.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 976,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,798. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

