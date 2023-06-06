Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $47,000 in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:LYFE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. 100 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Company Profile

The 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (LYFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invest in large and mid-cap US companies perceived to meet pro-life social criteria. LYFE was launched on Nov 18, 2020 and is managed by 2ndVote.

