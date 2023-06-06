Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 139,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 235,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.40. 1,605,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.86 and its 200-day moving average is $363.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

