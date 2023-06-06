Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 644,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,510. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $187.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

