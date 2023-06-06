Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.71.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.